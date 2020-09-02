The rise in the number of COVID19 cases in the country is going on unabatedly as India yet again reported more than 78 thousand cases on Wednesday with the latest count of fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours reading 78,357, mounting the national tally to 37,69,523 while with 1,045 more deaths, the toll has climbed to 66,333 so far.

This data was shared by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The Union Health Ministry has marked the states and Union territories (UTs) into three categories based on the prevalence of Covid-19 cases.

11 states and UTs fell in the first category where the cumulative Covid-19 cases are up to 10,000 while hilly states and UTs like Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh make up this category.

The second category formed states and UTs where the Covid-19 tally is between 10,000 and 90,000 in which 12 states and UTs make for this category including Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Kerala.

The third category formed states and UTs where cases are beyond 90,000 in which 12 states and UTs make up this category including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the data, there are 8,01,282 active cases out of the total confirmed cases while a total of 29,01,908 cases have recovered so far. The recovery rate stood at 76.98 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.76 per cent with 60,868 recoveries reported in a day.

The states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

54 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people between 18 and 44 years of age while patients in the 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths, said the Health Ministry.

India conducted 10,12,367 tests in a single day on Tuesday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,43,37,201, said the fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

