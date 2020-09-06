India on Sunday witnesses the highest ever spike in the coronavirus cases recording 90,632 infections in last 24 hours.

With the surge, India crosses 41 lakh mark and inches closer to Brazil in terms of the number of cases recorded as it is only 9,000 cases behind.

India is at the top in the list of affected countries in Asia with 41,13,811 cases.

Although India has recorded single-day surge in cases in last few days, but the country has been able to maintain an impressive recovery rate.

“Responsive, collaborative and effective measures right from early identification through aggressive TESTING to efficient TRACKING and comprehensive TREATMENT have collectively led to these encouraging outcomes,” Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

“There has been a steep exponential rise in Covid-19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept. The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000. More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered,” it added.

India’s Case Fatality Rate, which is at 1.73 per cent, is also lower than the global average and is constantly declining, according to the government.

It also said only 0.5 per cent of COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, two per cent patients are in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent are on oxygen support.

According to the government data, five states have contributed to the 60 per cent of total recoveries. Maharashtra stands at the top with 21 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu with 12.63 per cent, Andhra Pradesh with 11.91 per cent, Karnataka with 8.82 per cent and Uttar Pradesh with 6.14 per cent.