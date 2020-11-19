Delhi is witnessing a new surge in the coronavirus cases as on Wednesday, 7,486 new cases were recorded taking the tally over 5-lakh mark. The fatalities due to the virus have reached to 7,943 with 131 new cases.

According to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, over 62,000 tests conducted the previous day, marking a positivity rate of 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital.

The city has recorded the highest single-day spike in cases so far at 8,593 was recorded on November 11.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had pleaded people on Tuesday to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“If we see that social distancing and mask-wearing is not being followed in any bazaar and there’s a possibility of those areas becoming a hotspot, we should be allowed to close them down for a few days,” CM said.

Delhi government has also cut the number of guests at celebrations like wedding to 50 from 200.