With 76,472 new coronavirus cases in a single day, India’s Covid-19 total tally has reached 34,63,972 as of Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,021 people lost their lives due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 62,550 cases, ministry data showed.

The total number of active cases across the country stood at 7,52,424, while 26,48,998 people have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres so far. In the last 24 hours, 65,050 people recovered and left hospitals and quarantine centres. The recovery rate stands at 76.47 per cent.

The third worst-hit country at present, after the US and Brazil, India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such a continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in December 2019.

Bengal sees 3000-plus new cases: Over 3,000 people were detected Covid positive in a single day in West Bengal yet again, as the state recorded 3,012 fresh cases and 53 deaths even as the recovery rate continued to increase with 3,312 patients being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,56,766 people have been detected positive, 3,126 have died due to the infection and 1,27,644 have recovered in the state till now, while active cases have fallen to 25,996 with an accompanying rise in discharge rate ti 81.42 per cent.

Even as single-day cases surged across the state there has been a slight decrease in Kolkata and North 24-Parganas, which have been the major contributors to the tally. The city recorded 470 cases and 12 deaths and North 24-Parganas 463 cases and eight deaths.

In fact, active cases have slightly dipped in Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura and West Burdwan along with North and South Dinajpur, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in the north.