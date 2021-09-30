Covid surge after 3 days; India logs 23,529 cases, 311 deaths

India witnessed yet another surge in daily Covid cases with about a 25 per cent rise in fresh cases on Thursday over last day’s figures, as fresh Coronavirus cases mounted to 23,529 after three days, according to Union Health Ministry’s data.

India had reported less than 20,000 Covid-19 cases for the last three days. On Wednesday, 18,870 cases were registered, while on Tuesday and Monday, India registered 18,795 and 19,859 cases respectively.

The total Covid fatality in the country climbed to 4,48,062 with India recording 311 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, against 378 fatalities reported in the same span on Wednesday. The overall Covid fatality rate remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few weeks.

With 28,718 patients recovering from the disease in the last one day, the national recovery rate has become 97.85 per cent. These recoveries are also at the highest since March last year.

At 2,77,020, the active caseload has however remained below one per cent of the total cases at 0.82 per cent, the lowest since March 2020., while the total number of virus-related cases registered so far was 3,37,39,980.

Out of total cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country, 12,161 have been registered in Kerala and 3,187 cases in Maharashtra. In the same time span, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported as many 1,624 and 1,084 cases respectively. Mizoram recorded 1,380 cases, while West Bengal and Karnataka reported 748 and 539 new cases respectively.

The ministry said 65,34,306 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total number of inoculations done since the drive’s launch earlier this year to 88,34,70,578.

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 15,06,254 samples were tested for the virus on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to detect the disease to 56,89,56,439.