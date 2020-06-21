The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that the COVID recovery rate has further improved to 55.49% while the number of COVID recoveries has exceeded active cases by more than 50,000.

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase.

So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49% amongst COVID-19 patients.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

On Sunday, the number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305.

As a concerted effort to expand the lab and testing infrastructure, the number of government labs has been increased to 722 and private labs has been increased to 259 (a total of 981).

The break-up is as follows:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 547 (Govt: 354 + Private: 193)

TrueNat based testing labs : 358 (Govt: 341 + Private: 17)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 76 (Govt: 27 + Private: 49)

The number of samples being tested everyday also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf