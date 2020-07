Coupled with effective implementation of containment zones, surveillance activities, timely diagnosis and effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases, the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients crossed the 5 lakh mark today. 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged. The recovered cases outnumber the COVID-19 active cases by 2,31,978.

With this progressively widening gap, the recovery rate has further improved to 62.78%. During the last 24 hours, 19,870 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

There are 2,83,407 active cases and all are under medical supervision either in the central and state government hospitals for severe cases and in-home isolation for pre-symptomatic patients and those showing moderate symptoms.

Recent policy changes like allowing all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing for COVID and introduction of Rapid Antigen point of care testing along with RT-PCR has substantially bolstered the COVID-19 tests in the country.

So far, 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested through the collective public and private labs under ICMR’s diagnostic network of 1180 labs in the country. While those in the public sector have appreciably increased to 841 labs, the number of private labs has also been strengthened to a total of 339.

The per-day tests are demonstrating a steep upward trend with 2,82,511 samples tested yesterday. As on date, the Test per Million (TPM) for the country stands at 8193.

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 620 (Govt: 386 + Private: 234)

TrueNat based testing labs: 463 (Govt: 420 + Private: 43)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 97 (Govt: 35 + Private: 62)

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

