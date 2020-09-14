The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took up the matter of coronavirus health crisis during the monsoon session of the Parliament on Monday and said that India has been able to limit its cases and deaths and the rate is one of the lowest in the world when compared to a country with similar situations.

“The maximum cases and deaths have been recovered from primarily Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and New Delhi among others. India has been able to limits its cases and deaths, the rate is one of the lowest in the world when compared to country with similar situations,” he said.

In a separate development, NCP leader Supriya Sule has raised the issue over the economy and urged more funds for Maharashtra which has registered the maximum number of cases across the country.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan has raised the issue of drugs menace saying, “The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on the rise. A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are contributing to this. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year; the items are brought via Punjab and Nepal.”

The monsoon session of Parliament has been started with unprecedented precautions including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between the members.

The Lok Sabha observed a 2-minute silence to honour the parliamentarians, following which the Speaker adjourned the house for an hour.

Parliament has adopted strong measures including the seating arrangement in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing. Mobile app for registering of their attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House has also been introduced by the Parliament.

India has reported 92,071 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this new spike in cases, the coronavirus cases have crossed the 48 lakh mark, Union Health Ministry data showed.

It is to be noted that India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of the caseloads lagging behind the USA.

India’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 48,46,427, out of which 9,86,598 are active cases. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 1,136 fatalities which surged India’s Covid-19 death toll to 79,722.