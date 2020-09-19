India’s Covid-19 tally raced past 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 41,12,551 on Friday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s recovery rate stands at 78.86 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 52,14,677, while the death toll climbed to 84,372 with the virus claiming 1,174 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

A PTI-compiled tally of numbers reported by individual states put the total number of cases as of 9 p.m. Friday at 52,93,459, the total number of recoveries at 41,94,127 and the death toll at 85,520.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.62 per cent.

There are 10,17,754 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 19.52 per cent of the total caseload, the Ministry’s data showed.

The health ministry also noted that the top five states with a high number of active Covid-19 cases~Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh ~ are also the ones that are reporting a high level of recoveries.

Delhi logs 4,127 fresh virus cases, 30 deaths, 61K tests: The national capital today identified 4,127 fresh Covid19 positive cases, which pushed its caseload to 2,38,828, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

As many as 61,037 coronavirus tests were conducted, which included 49,834 rapid antigen tests and 11,203 TPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. Delhi today recorded 30 deaths due to Covid, which took its coronavirus death toll to 4,907, the health bulletin said.

The city had yesterday reported 4,432 fresh coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. On 16 September, the national capital had identified 4,473 fresh cases of coronavirus infection ~ its highest single-day coronavirus spike recorded so far. The city had reported 4,263 Covid cases last Tuesday.