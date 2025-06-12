Covid death count rises to 3 in MP

A 52-year-old woman suffering from tuberculosis, bronchitis, and other comorbidities died during treatment at a hospital in Indore after testing positive for COVID-19 as well.

According to doctors, the woman died at MRTB Hospital in Indore on Wednesday after being transferred from Ratlam following a positive COVID-19 test.

Advertisement

Doctors said she was suffering from respiratory distress, TB, bronchitis, hypertension, and other complications.

Advertisement

With her death, the total number of fatalities in MP attributed to the current COVID-19 surge has risen to three.

Earlier, a 44-year-old woman from Khargone, who had recently delivered a baby at MTH Hospital, died of Covid at MRTB Hospital on June 6.

Another patient, a 74-year-old woman from Indore suffering from renal failure, died on April 27 during treatment at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

The condition of a 67-year-old man is said to be critical. He is undergoing treatment at V-One Hospital in Indore for severe respiratory distress, along with obesity and hypertension.

Dr V P Pandey, Professor of Medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College (MGM) in Indore, advised people to remain cautious and not panic.

He noted that those with hypertension, diabetes, pregnancy, and other complications must remain alert and seek prompt treatment.