Covid cases up after a 3-day dip; India logs 26,727 new infections, 311 deaths

Daily Covid infections are on the rise again with India recording 26,727 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase of 13 per cent from yesterday when the country recorded 23,529 cases, Union health ministry data showed here on Friday.

The daily case count on a day before was 23,529, which was 24.7 per cent higher than what was recorded on Wednesday.

As many as 277 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death count to 4,48,339, the ministry data showed.

The total number of Coronavirus cases has reached 3,37,66,707 in India but the active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

With 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,43,144 in India. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate – number of positive cases identified per 100 – stands at 1.76 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 32 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.70 per cent.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 89 crore doses — 69 per cent of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 25 percent has taken both doses, the government said.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 15,914 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3,063 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,612 cases, Mizoram with 1,170 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,010 cases.

At least 85.19 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 59.54 per cent of the new cases.

Kerala shares 52 per cent of the cumulative active COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Though the number of cases is declining in Kerala, the state still contributes a substantial number of total cases in the country.

Kerala has the highest active cases – 1,44,000 which is 52 per cent of the total active cases of the country. Maharashtra has 40,000 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 17,000, Mizoram has 16,800, Karnataka has 12,000 and Andhra Pradesh has a little more than 11,000 active cases, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 47 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent — the number of active cases now stands at 400.

Maharashtra reported 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the death count to 1,39,067.

India has administered a total of 64,40,451 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 89,02,08,007.

A total of 15,20,899 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.