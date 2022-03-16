Covid active cases dip below 1000 in Tamil Nadu

The number of active cases in the state has been below 1000 for the first time since April 11, 2020. On Tuesday, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu was reduced to 962.

However, the Tamil Nadu public health department said in a statement on Wednesday that 77 new cases were registered on Tuesday. In the state, 19 districts have no new Covid-19 cases, whereas six districts each have one new case.

The state had reported 3.31 lakh cases on May 27, 2021, the highest in the state, at the peak of the illness in May 2021.

According to the health department’s statement, after a drop in new cases, the number of active cases has consistently and slowly decreased.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported no new Covid-19-related deaths for the fifth day in a row. 169 patients were also discharged by the state.

Coimbatore reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, while Chennai reported 28 new cases, the most in the state. Other districts reported far fewer occurrences, with nineteen districts in the state reporting no Covid-19 cases at all.

(with inputs from IANS)