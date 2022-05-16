COVID-19 Update: 2,202 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

India has reported 2,202 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

The ministry also informed that 191.37cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive which has brought down India’s Active caseload which currently stands at17,317.

As per the ministry statement, the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,82,243

The active cases in the country stand at 0.04% with the recovery Rate currently at 98.74%. There were 2,550 recoveries in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries stood at 2,550 recoveries in the last 24 hours which makes the total Recoveries to 4, 25, 82,243.

The daily positivity rate in the country is 0.74% and the weekly positivity rate is 0.59%. According to the ministry of health 2,97,242 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. The health ministry also revealed that 84.41 crore tests have been conducted so far.