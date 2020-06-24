The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that in a significant ramping of the testing facilities across the country, more than 2 lakh samples/day were tested in the last 24 hours, the highest so far.

With 2,15,195 samples tested yesterday, the total number of samples tested thus far is 73,52,911. While 1,71,587 samples were tested in Government labs, 43,608 were tested by private labs. Private labs have also reached the highest per day sampling with this quantity.

As a testimony to the ever-growing network of diagnostic labs for testing COVID-19, India now has 1000 labs across the country. This includes 730 in the government sector and 270 private labs.

The break-up is as below:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 557 (Govt: 359 + Private: 198)

TrueNat based testing labs: 363 (Govt: 343 + Private: 20)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 80 (Govt: 28 + Private: 52)

The number of COVID-19 patients recovering very day is growing too. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,495 COVID-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,58,684 patients have been cured. The recovery rate is 56.71% amongst COVID-19 patients.

Presently, there are 1,83,022 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to technicalquery.cov[email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf