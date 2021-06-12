In the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many as 719 doctors died, out of which Bihar reported the highest number of 111 doctors dying in the line of duty.

A total of 1,467 doctors have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 748 doctors had lost their lives during the first wave of the pandemic.

According to official figures published by the IMA, 109 doctors have died in Delhi, 79 in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, 39 in Jharkhand and 35 in Andhra Pradesh.

Most of the doctors who lost their lives are between 30 to 55 years years of age. These include resident doctors and doctors working as interns.

The coronavirus situation in India appears to be stabilizing as the country recorded 84,332 new Covid cases, and 4,002 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

This is the fifth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases and also the lowest in 73 days.