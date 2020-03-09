In view of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak with more than one lakh confirmed cases worldwide and detection of a few positive cases in the neighbouring states, the Karnataka government has ordered holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru.

The decision was taken on the advice of state Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The minister for primary and secondary school education S Suresh Kumar tweeted late Sunday night, “Further to the advice received from the health commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural Districts.”

In his letter to the principal secretary in the health and family welfare department S R Umashankar, Mr Pandey asked him to close pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes in the city with immediate effect, till further orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

So far, India has reported 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a three-year-old child from Kerala has also been confirmed with the virus. However, the Health Ministry is yet to confirm the case.

The child arrived in Kochi on March 7 from Italy with his parents, while the woman had recently travelled to Iran and South Korea.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus has surged above 3,500 and the virus has infected almost 105,000 in 95 countries and territories.

