During the last 24 hrs, 6922 COVID-19 patients were cured. A total of 1,86,934 patients so far have been cured of COVID-19. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 52.80% while currently, 1,55,227 active cases are under medical supervision.

The number of government labs has been increased to 674 and private labs have been increased to 250 (A total of 924).

The break-up is given as:

– Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 535 (Govt: 347 + Private: 188)

– TrueNat based testing labs: 316 (Govt: 302 + Private: 14)

– CBNAAT based testing labs: 73 (Govt: 25 + Private: 48)

In the last 24 hours, 1,63,187 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 60,84,256.

