The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday announced that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has improved further with the recovered cases standing at 1lakh 20 thousand more than the number of active cases, thus inching close to 60%.

As on June 30, there are 1,19,696 more recovered patients than COVID-19 active cases.

Also, while there are 2,15,125 active cases, all under active medical supervision, 3,34,821 patients have been cured/discharged. This has resulted in the recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients further improving to 59.07%.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,099 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing. India now has 1049 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs.

Further break-up is as below:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 571 (Govt: 362 + Private: 209)

TrueNat based testing labs : 393 (Govt: 367 + Private: 26)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 85 (Govt: 32 + Private: 53)

Testing is also being ramped up. As many as 2,10,292 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested as on June 30 is 86,08,654.

The National Blood Transfusion Council under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued the Second Interim Guidance to Conduct Blood Transfusion Services safely in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details can be accessed at:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/2ndNBTCGuidanceinLightofCOVID19Pandemic.pdf

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf