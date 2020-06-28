The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday, informed that the number of COVID-19 recovered cases have sharply overtaken the active cases and that the difference between the recovered and active cases has crossed 1 lakh.

With this, the recovery rate has increased to 58.56%.

The gap between recoveries and active cases has crossed 1,00,000. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 106,661 as of Sunday. Thus, so far, a total of 3,09,712 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 58.56% amongst COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,832 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

Presently, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

India now has 1036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs.

The break-up is as below:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 567 (Govt: 362 + Private: 205)

TrueNat based testing labs : 382 (Govt: 355 + Private: 27)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 87 (Govt: 32 + Private: 55)

Daily more than 2,00,000 samples are being tested. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 2,31,095. The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 82,27,802.

As of 28 June, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 1055 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds; 2,400 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,40,099 Isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised.

Moreover, 9,519 COVID Care Centres with 8,34,128 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 187.43 lakh N95 masks and 116.99 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions.

For all authentic and updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines and advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf