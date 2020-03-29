The number of Coronavirus cases in India on Sunday crossed the dreaded three-figure mark with the reports coming in about 106 new cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the latest development, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has crossed 1,000 mark in India while the Union Health Ministry informed that in Delhi alone there was a spike of 23 cases in a single day.

As of Sunday late evening, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,024 out of which 901 are active cases, 95 people have recovered from the disease and 27 have succumbed to the virus while one patient migrated to another country. This data was shared by the Union Health Ministry.

In Delhi, with the recording of 23 new cases in a single day, the total number of cases has gone up to 72. Out of this, two have died, one has migrated and five have been discharged.

Delhi has sent 2,049 samples for the test and received results of 1,680 while the remaining 369 test results are awaited.

In Maharashtra, which is one of the worst affected states, the current breakdown is Mumbai 85, Pune 37, Sangli 25, Thane 23, Nagpur 14, Ahmednagar five, Yavatmal four, Satara two, and one each in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Gondiya, Buldhana and Jalgaon, besides one from Gujarat.

Eight of the patients have died so far.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said co-morbidity had played a major role in most deaths reported in the country.

