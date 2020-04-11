A youth has been booked for spitting on the road in Hyderabad, a case which is believed to be the first case after the ban was imposed on spitting in public places, three days ago.

On Friday, a youth was caught spitting on a road which comes under Saroornagar police station limits in Rachakonda commisssionerate.

On Wednesday, the government has banned spitting on public places amid the coronavirus crisis that has taken the country in its grip.

He was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant.

In a notification issued by the Health Department, the government has banned spitting of pan or any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco products, sputum in public places and institutions.

“If anybody violates this order he is liable to be punished u/s 188 IPC and 269 IPC (Cognizable offence). Nature of evidence is photography, videography, CCTV footage or eye witness,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, said.