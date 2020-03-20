In the wake of ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid public gatherings and prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus, the Delhi Metro will remain closed on Sunday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday informed that it has decided to keep its services closed on March 22. It said the move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19.

As COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, with number of cases crossing 200 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent Coronavirus.

Earlier, there were speculations that a national lockdown would be imposed due to the deadly virus, but the PM’s speech thrashed them by imposing a one-day unofficial lockdown, which he termed as “for the people and by the people”.

“Under Janata Curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out,” said PM Modi in his special address to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro authorities on Thursday night issued an advisory asking commuters to use the rapid transit network only when it is “essential and unavoidable”.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also said, “Random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at all metro stations.”

“Incase anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of Coronavirus infection, he or she will be referred for medical tests and quarantine to the authorities,” it said.

“Maintain at least 1 m distance from each other while travelling in the metro or at the station i.e. standing passengers are not allowed and alternate seats be left vacant,” the advisory said.

Trains may not stop at such stations which may be having crowding i.e. less than the expected distance of 1 m between passengers, it said, adding that this may be altered depending upon the exigencies of the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, in the light of the looming high risks posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Government of India (GoI) declared Restricted Movement Order from 18 to 31 March 2020.

The Order has come into effect from 12 midnight, 18 March 2020.