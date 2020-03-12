Union Health Ministry on Thursday assured of being capable to tackle the coronavirus and said there are 52 testing facilities located across the country and a total of 56 sample collection centres to tackle the deadly virus.

“We already have around 1 lakh testing kits available, additional testing kits have already been ordered and they are also in procurement,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry claimed.

He further said in India there is no community transmission and the positive cases came from outside and they primarily affected their close family members.

Lav Aggarwal while speaking at a press conference also busted the myth of wearing masks to fight the deadly virus by saying, “Mask is not always necessary, if a person maintains effective social distance, the mask is not needed.”

He also told that the Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020. The decision will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13, 2020, at the port of departure.

As of now, there are 73 positive cases reported in India out of which, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreigners.

“So far, the government has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nations including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru,” Aggarwal said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research said, “We have managed to isolate the coronavirus, and have 11 such isolates. Vaccines will take a minimum of 1.5 to 2 years.”

The Joint Secretary also told that all incoming passengers are being universally screened at the 30 airports.