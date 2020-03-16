In a strict move to contain the novel coronavirus, the centre today declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, gyms and swimming pools — crowded areas that explore people to the deadly virus.

The decision came after a meeting of a Group of Ministers which reviewed the situation today.

“Important measures including the closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport,” said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry during a press conference.

The government also advised people to maintain 1-meter distance between people till March 31, as a precautionary measure.

The government has also restricted entry of travelers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom from March 18, 2020. However, this decision will be reviewed again.

Joint Secretary also told that compulsory quarantine of 14 days has been put in place for passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. ‘

In order to facilitate the victims, the Union Health Ministry has generated its new helpline number for coronavirus — 1075. Although, the previous number, 01123978046, will also work.

Aggarwal further told that contact tracing activity of the positive cases has led to the identification of more than 5200 contacts, who are kept under surveillance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the ideas from people to tackle the deadly situation arisen in the nation due to COVID-19. “Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on ‘MyGovIndia’. These efforts can help many,” he said.

“The fourth batch of 53 evacuates from Iran have arrived today and are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer,” Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.

“All are reported to be asymptomatic as present and are in quarantine as per protocol,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government has ordered all gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31.

“Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

As of now, India has witnessed 114 cases of coronavirus among which 2 are reported dead. However, the worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.