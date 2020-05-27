The coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,51,767 on Wednesday as 6,387 new infections were reported in the last 24-hours. Out of these 83,004 are active cases and 64,425 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 4,337, according to health ministry of India.

Maximum number of cases are being reported from Maharashtra where number of infections has reached 54,758 with death toll at 1,792. The second-highest number of coronavirus cases has been reported from Tamil Nadu with 17,728 infections and death toll at 172, which is followed by Gujarat with 14,821 cases and 951 deaths.

Globally, the number infections has reached 5,589,932 with death toll at 350,456, according to Johns Hopkins data.

United States remains the most affected country with maximum number of cases at 1,681,212 infections and 98,916 deaths.US is followed by Brazil at 391,222 cases and Russia at 362,342 cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the Americas have emerged as the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic after a US study forecast showed deaths surging in Brazil and other Latin American countries through August.

The news comes as countries across the world start relaxing the lockdown measures. Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organization said, “Now is not the time for countries to ease restrictions.”