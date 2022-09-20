Courtesy, disciple soul of democracy: V-P message to legislators

Vice-President Jagdip Dhankar, on Tuesday, reminded legislators that courtesy and discipline were the soul of democracy and they should set high standards by their actions and commitment.

Jagdish Dhankar was speaking after receiving a rousing official felicitation at Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here where he once served as an MLA.

“Prestige of the people’s representative and working capacity of the legislative bodies are absolutely necessary for the healthy development of democracy, and any lapse on these issues will affect our other public institutions.”

The Vice-President said, “Although traditionally our Parliament and legislative assemblies have been functioning peacefully, decently, the current situation is worrying. The political parties shall come together and resolve their differences in the spirit of consensus.”

He said that the administration used to get guidance only from the dignified legislative bodies. In this context, he urged to take inspiration from the debates of the Constituent Assembly.

Referring to the principle of “division of power”, Dharnkar said, “None of the three organs of the “state” can consider itself supreme because only the Constitution is supreme.

Dhankar expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and all the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly for their affection and kind gesture.

Among others who addressed the felicitation event inside the House included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. Leaders of political parties including BJP, CPI-M, RLD, BTP presented welcome gifts (bonsai plants) to the Vice-President.

On his arrival at the assembly terrace, the Vice President was given a guard of honour, and he met many of the MLAs cutting across the party lines.

Late to night, Vice-President and his wife Mrs Sudesh Dhankar would join a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Gehlot.