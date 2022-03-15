Court upholding ban on hijab “disappointing”: Kashmir leaders

Kashmiri leaders on Tuesday described as “disappointing” the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on hijab by Muslim women in education institutions. Reacting to the court’s verdict, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba tweeted; “Karnataka HC’s decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose”.

The Karnataka High Court’s special bench today dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The court observed; “We are of the considered opinion that wearing a hijab by Muslim women does not form any essential form of practice in Islamic faith”.

National Conference leader and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah was critical of the verdict and he tweeted; “Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty”.

Altaf Bukhari, chief of the J&K Apni Party, reacted by tweeting; “Hon’ble court’s verdict on the Hijab ban is very disappointing.

The choice to wear Hijab shouldn’t have been about constitutional morality but understanding the religious sanctity. I disagree with Court’s decision and hope that an appeal is made in SC to reverse the decision”.

The Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone in a tweet claimed that; “The already growing imbalance in country further erodes individual’s belief in the idea of India & is impacting democracy. The resulting fatalism causes maximum people to give up on democracy & alienation grows further”.