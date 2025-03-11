Court order to file FIR against Kejriwal in 2019 hoardings case will expose his arrogance: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday claimed that the Rouse Avenue Court’s order on Tuesday to file an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal in the 2019 self-promotion hoardings case would lay bare AAP chief’s arrogance.

Sachdeva said that the court’s order has validated BJP’s allegations of loot of the public fund against Kejriwal and the “AAP”.

The Delhi BJP chief said ever since Kejriwal’s first government was formed in 2013, and the practice of putting up hoardings and advertisements began, the state unit of the BJP has consistently accused the AAP government of allegedly misusing public funds.

He said intoxicated by power, the then Kejriwal government continued to act arbitrarily.

Sachdeva added that till now, Kejriwal has been using government funds for his legal defence. But now that he has lost power, his legal defeats are inevitable.