# India

Court issues notices on petition seeking ASI survey of Ajmer Dargah for alleged ancient Shiv temple

Civil and Judicial Magistrate (Ajmer-West) Manmohan Chandel directed the issuance of notices to the Minorities Department, the Dargah Committee Ajmer, and the ASI.

Statesman News Service | Ajmer | November 27, 2024 8:43 pm

Ajmer Dargah

A local court on Wednesday issued notices to the concerned parties in a case seeking a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to determine whether a Shiv Temple existed in ancient times within the premises of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer.

The petition, filed by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, cited various books and references from renowned authors to claim that a Shiv temple once stood in the area and that remnants or structures might be buried beneath the Dargah premises.

The petitioner has requested an ASI survey to uncover any such evidence and, if traces of a temple are found, sought permission for Hindu devotees to worship there.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 20.

