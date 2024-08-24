Country’s policy not made as per aspirations of 70% of population: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that policies of the country are not being made according to 70 percent of the country’s population.

” I will stand firm on issues like caste census, abolishing the 50 percent limit of reservation, socio-economic survey, even if there is political loss, ” he said.

” The policy should be made according to its population. If policies are not made according to the population of the people then the needy will not get any benefit and there is no point in making policies,” he said while alleging that the policies of the central government are only for selected capitalists and thirty percent of the people.

The Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi was participating in the Constitution Samman Conference organized at the Convention Center of Allahabad Medical Association here on Saturday.

” Only if policies are made according to the population of the country, people can benefit,” he claimed. He also said that OBCs comprises 50% of the country’s population.

He said most of the population is not getting the benefits of the central government schemes evenas the Constitution says that all citizens are equal and everyone should have equal rights.

He first narrated the story of Ramchait, the cobbler of Sultanpur, whom he had met recently.

He once again reiterated the point of caste census and claimed that the caste census will only reveal the population and we want to know how much share is given to which things by which people. He said that for this caste census will have to be conducted.

In this conference, Rahul Gandhi said, “I brought out the list of Miss India. I thought there would be a Dalit, tribal woman in it, but no, there is neither Dalit, nor tribal, nor OBC in that list.”

Congress MP said, “90 percent people are not part of the system. Minorities also come in this list. They have all kinds of talent, but still they are not connected to the system. This is why we are demanding caste census. BJP is saying that they will conduct caste census and include OBC category in it. First of all, merely mentioning OBC in the caste census is not enough.”

The Congress MP said, “For us, caste census is not just a census, it is the basis of policy making. It is also important to understand how the wealth is being distributed. It is also important to find out whether OBCs are being represented in bureaucracy, judiciary, media etc.” What is the participation of Dalits and workers.”

Earlier , Rahul Gandhi was given a rousing welcome at the Prayagraj airport with all senior Congress leader were present.