Country’s overall development not possible without agrarian growth: President Murmu

The overall development of the country is not possible without the development of agriculture and farmers. The nation’s economy can be strengthened by the development of agriculture, fishery production, and livestock, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Gracing the convocation ceremony of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology at Bhubaneswar, she said agriculture is facing new challenges such as natural disasters, adverse effects of climate change, decreasing per capita farm size, and excessive exploitation of natural resources. She urged the scientists to develop and disseminate technologies timely to deal with the emerging situation.

“We have to emphasise on environmental protection, soil health protection, water and soil conservation, and better use of natural resources”, she stressed.

The President said , ”Climate change related issues such as rising temperatures and increase in greenhouse gases are affecting agricultural production. Agricultural scientists have an important responsibility to deal with all such issues. Excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides has also emerged as a new challenge for our agriculture sector. Their ill effects on soil, water, and the environment are a matter of concern for all.”

She expressed confidence that young scientists would find solutions to solve these problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the convocation day opens the path to the promising future of students. She told students that they are now entering a different ecosystem in which they will face rigorous tests of their knowledge and skills in real-world situations. They are expected to contribute to nation-building through the best application of the knowledge and skills they acquire.

She urged them to contribute to the national goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 through their innovative ideas and dedicated actions.

The President said,”There was a time when we were dependent on other countries for food grains. Now we are exporting foodgrains and other agricultural products. This has been possible due to the guidance of our agricultural scientists and the tireless hard work of our farmers.”