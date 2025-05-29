Country’s highest altitude KVK in Ladakh launches campaign to empower farmers

The country’s highest altitude Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), located at Nyoma in Ladakh , on Thursday successfully launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan under the national flagship campaign initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The campaign, running from 29 May to 12 June, aims to empower farmers through the dissemination of scientific agricultural knowledge, awareness of government schemes, and feedback collection from grassroots communities.

The inaugural event was held under the leadership of Dr. Phuntsog Tundup, Head of KVK Nyoma, with coordination from Dr. Tashi Dolker and the entire KVK team.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a total of 158 individuals, including farmers and staff, from the vibrant villages of Nyoma, Niddher, Mudh, and Tsaga, demonstrating the strong community interest in enhancing agricultural practices in the high-altitude region of Changthang.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor for Rural Development, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, LAHDC Leh, was the Chief Guest, and Ishey Spalzang, Councillor of Nyoma, LAHDC Leh, was guest of honour.

The campaign is being conducted in close collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, and Veterinary Sciences, with active involvement from scientists and technical experts of KVK Nyoma.

As part of the campaign, teams comprising scientists from KVK Nyoma and officials from all allied departments will be visiting each and every village in the Changthang region.

These village-level visits will include live demonstrations, awareness programs, and interactive sessions with farmers to facilitate knowledge exchange and address region-specific agricultural challenges.

The key objectives of the campaign include creating awareness among farmers regarding improved agricultural technologies across livestock and educating them on various government schemes and agricultural and horticultural development policies; enabling two-way learning between scientists and farmers; and documenting local-level needs and farmer feedback to inform future agricultural innovations and research interventions.