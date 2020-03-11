Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining BJP on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country’s future is “totally secure” in PM’s hands.

The four-time MP and former minister joined BJP this afternoon, detaching the 18-year-old relationship with Congress. His induction in BJP was much anticipated after the political furore in the state in the last few months.

Scindia’s exit along with 21 other MLAs has brought a distressful political situation for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

“I consider myself lucky that I have got a platform to serve the nation. I thank the Prime Minister. No other government has ever won a mandate like PM Modi did, not once but twice, in this country’s history. The PM’s ability to work, using that mandate in a proactive way, and the way he has brought international repute to India, and the way he has implemented schemes, I believe the country is safe in his hands,” said Scindia.

Last month, he had slammed the central and state government over the violence that unfolded in Delhi. He cited it as a result of the failure of the duty of both governments.

He had also accused the BJP of spreading the “politics of hate”.

The @BJP4India leaders have got to stop spreading the politics of hate. Need both the governments to work together and put an end to this before it’s too late! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020

While addressing the media at BJP headquarters during the induction ceremony, Scindia ascribed his big switch to two important days in his life, both associated with his father Madhavrao Scindia.

These are the days of his father’s death on September 30, 2001, and yesterday, the day of his 75th anniversary.

“My aim has always been to serve people and politics is only a means to fulfill that. It is no longer possible to achieve that goal with the Congress,” he said.

“My respected father, and in the last 18-19 years, whatever time I got, we have done all that we could for the Congress,” he further added.

Attacking the Congress leadership in MP, he said, “I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organization.”

“The dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months,” he said.