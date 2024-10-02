Country is forever grateful for Gandhi’s immense contribution to nation and humanity: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, described him as the great hero of India’s independence under whose leadership India gained Freedom.

Speaking at the regional Gandhi Ashram on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the Chief Minister remarked that the country is forever grateful for Gandhi’s immense contribution to the nation and humanity.

“It was once said that the sun never sets on the British Empire, yet the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi succeeded in bringing down that empire,” he added.

During his visit, he spun the charkha, enjoyed devotional songs, and purchased Khadi garments, for which he also made an online payment.

CM Adityanath emphasised that the freedom struggle gained momentum with the Swadeshi movement, which united citizens of the country.

“The linking of the freedom movement with the Swadeshi campaign under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership ignited a spirit of pride and self-reliance in every citizen. Khadi became the symbol of that movement”, he remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Swachh Bharat Mission aims to realise Mahatma’s vision of cleanliness, a cause, which is as significant today as it was 100 years ago.

He noted that the mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a decade ago continues to reach new milestones. The construction of toilets in over 12 crore households across the country is not just a push for cleanliness, but also a campaign to uphold women’s dignity, he pointed out.

The CM added: “Without empowering women, society cannot achieve self-reliance. Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness, women’s empowerment, Swadeshi, and self-reliance are just as relevant in the present day.”

He further stated that powerful and capable nations have all achieved self-reliance first. “Countries like the United States, France, Germany, and Japan have boosted their economies through entrepreneurship. In India, Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative serves to advance Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement to new heights”, he asserted.

The Chief Minister noted that the new India is progressing by drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s values and principles. Various programmes under the Seva Pakhwada, which began on Vishwakarma Jayanti and PM Modi’s birthday (September 17), are leading up to their conclusion on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, after aligning with Pt Deendayal Upadhyay’s legacy on September 25.

Adityanath emphasised that Khadi must become a part of citizen’s daily lives. He announced a 25 per cent discount on Khadi products for 108 days at the Gandhi Ashram, encouraging people to buy Khadi during this period.

He called on people to give indigenous items and inspire others to adopt local products, pointing out that the initiative will not only create more employment, but also contribute to the realisation of a self-reliant and developed India, in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj. He appealed to the public to prioritise local products over foreign items during the upcoming festivals.

Chief Minister Adityanath paid floral tributes to the Mahatma at his statue at the GPO on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Schoolchildren honoured the Father of the Nation by singing devotional songs like “Narayan-Narayan Jai Govind Hare,” “Wah Shakti Humein Do Dayanidhe,” and “Raghupati Raghav Rajaram.”

The CM also took a moment to encourage the children for their heartfelt performances. Additionally, he participated in spinning the charkha at the regional Gandhi Ashram.

CM Adityanath also led a symbolic cleanliness drive, sweeping the roads to promote the message of cleanliness. Other public representatives joined him in this initiative.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at the Khadi Ashram. He remarked that Shastri ji was a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi and had joined the freedom movement at Gandhi’s call.

In 1964, Shastri ji had the honour of serving the nation as Prime Minister. During his brief tenure, the country made significant strides toward achieving self-sufficiency in food security, a vision that began to materialise under his leadership.

The CM stated that in 1965, India responded with remarkable strength and resolve to the war imposed by Pakistan. “This demonstrates the nation’s dual commitment: while we work for the welfare of global humanity, we will firmly defend our borders and deliver a fitting response to any aggression. Under the leadership of Shastri ji, India showcased its valour and took a significant step toward establishing itself as a global power on the world stage”, CM Adityanath remarked.