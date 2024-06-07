Countdown to Modi 3.0 as President invites him to form govt

Countdown to Narendra Modi’s third consecutive term as prime minister began on Friday evening as President Droupadi Murmu invited him to form the next government at the Centre when he called on her at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr Modi conveyed to her that he and his team of Council of Ministers would be ready to take the oath on Sunday evening.

The President handed over to Mr Modi, the prime minister-designate, a formal letter inviting him to form the new government during his short meeting with her.

Advertisement

Before that, all senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders met the President and informed her that they unanimously supported his candidature as prime minister to form the new government.

Mr Modi called on former president Ram Nath Kovind and BJP stalwarts, L K Advani and Mr Murli Manohar Joshi, before staking claim to form the government for the third time.

Briefing media persons after meeting the President, the prime minister said he should be able to prepare the list of the new Council of Ministers by Saturday and communicate it to her for the Sunday ceremony.

Just after a crucial meeting of the NDA in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament House, unanimously elected Mr Modi as leader of the BJP-led NDA, leaders of several NDA members called on BJP President J P Nadda at his residence and communicated their priorities and expectations on their parties’ representation in the new Central Ministry.

Sharing his thoughts with media persons before leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mr Modi said the 18th Lok Sabha election was the first election after the Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence (75th anniversary), and marked the beginning of the 25 years to the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047, the period to realize the nation’s dreams.

He said the nation had given to the NDA an opportunity to serve it for the third time. “I thank countrymen from my heart and assure them that in the 18th Lok Sabha also we will maintain the speed with which the nation moved forward in all social spheres in the last two terms,” he said.

He said 25 crore people came out of poverty in the last 10 years of his government and this was a matter of pride for all Indians. “We will work with the same speed and dedication and leave no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said.

The prime minister-designate said the NDA had met during the day and elected him as its leader, and informed the President about it. She invited him, appointing him as Prime Minister-designate and asked him about the list of the new Ministry for the oath ceremony.

“I have told her the 9th June evening will be suitable,” he said. Mr Modi said, “We will prepare the list by that time.” He said the NDA’s third term is continuity and a commitment to good governance.

“We will put more energy and a wider vision and try to achieve the goals in a time-bound manner. I was new in 2014, but now I and my team have a long experience, and now it will be far easier to take the work ahead and enable us to serve the nation,” he said.

He said in the last 10 years, India has got an image of Vishwa Bandhu, and this will show in the coming five years, “we will show how India is useful in the international sphere. The world is passing through difficult crises and problems, a situation not seen for long periods.”

In such a situation, to keep oneself safe and to move ahead, is a big task, he said. “We are fortunate that we are the fastest growing economy in spite of the difficult situation, India’s GDP growth is also praised. Due to coming back of a stable government, with experienced leadership, and familiar systems, the world will move towards India with greater speed, and this will benefit all states and youth, and help us touch new heights of development with international participation,” he said.

The prime minister said, “I thank the President that she has invited me to take over a major responsibility.” Mr Modi obliged the media persons by displaying to them the large-size invitation letter he received from the President.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed that they will attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The King of Bhutan and the President of Sri Lanka have also been invited.

Among those invited to attend the ceremony are some of those who had worked on the Central Vista project in Delhi and the nation’s prestigious Bullet Train project. All BJP Chief Ministers of States have also been invited.