Corruption has been neutralized from power corridors: V-P Dhankhar

The Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asserted that corruption has been neutralised from power corridors .

Addressing the students at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University at Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh, he said, “ Corruption was a big drain on young minds. Favouritism, corruption , nepotism—these were killing your talent.”

“ Corruption was a password for a job, for a contract, for an opportunity. It has vanished,” he said.The Vice-President also appealed every parliamentarian to justify and vindicate the trust imposed by the people of India.”The aspirations and dreams of people have to fructify through our positive actions,” he said.

Dhankhar strongly criticised the use of deception and disturbance as a weapon, as a political strategy to keep away from debate, dialogue, discussion, and deliberation. He reminded parliamentarians that the youth of the country is watching them, serving as watchdogs of democracy, and will hold them accountable.

Reflecting on India’s unprecedented rise on the global stage, the Vice-President said, “India is a country that is on the rise—when you look at the sea, when you look at the land, when you look at the sky, and when you look at space.” He highlighted that India is already the fifth-largest global economy and is on its way to becoming the third-largest.

Encouraging the promotion of local products, he urged citizens to support indigenous industries. “You will be hugely contributing to the national economy if you believe in local,” he said.

Highlighting the harmful effects of relying on imported goods like clothes, furniture, curtains, and toys, the Vice-President said, “One, employment—it snatches employment from our people who could make it. Two, our foreign exchange is drained. Three, our entrepreneurship is blunted.” “Don’t use petrol or gas or any other natural resource just because your pocket can afford it. No—you are trustees. There has to be optimal utilization of natural resources,” he said.