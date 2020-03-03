An Indian crew of cargo vessel MT Chemstar Stellar, waiting in the anchorage developed the symptoms of fever and sore throat, raising suspicion of possible novel coronavirus infection.

The vessel had travelled from China to South Korea and Singapore from 10 February. The master of the ship informed about the symptoms of the crew member yesterday. Immediately port authorities, medical teams swung into action.

All the crew members were examined on Board today by the Paradip Port Hospital medical team.

The crew member who had a fever and sore throat as well as his wife on the vessel were admitted to the SCB Medical College, Cuttack for further evaluation and management and kept in isolation as per protocol.

The vessel carrying 20, 000 MT Sulphuric Acid, came to the anchorage of Paradip Port on 1 March.

Addressing the media, here, Rinkesh Roy, Chairman, PPT, today, allayed the fear about the outbreak of Covid-19 in the locality. He said that as per laid down procedures, PPT Marine & Hospital Staff in close coordination with Port Health Officer, CDMO, Jagatsinghpur, SCB Medical College and District Administration decided to evacuate the crew to SCB Medical College.

The team, led by Capt Nimai Charan Pursty, boarded the vessel with full protective gear (PPEs) and the vessel was brought to the IFFCO Berth for 15 minutes. After the evacuation of the crew along with his wife, the cabin of the ship was sanitized. The vessel was returned to the anchorage.

The evacuated crew was in stable condition. There, the affected will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

The crew member belongs to Kanpur.

PPT Authority has been monitoring the deadly 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation and put various measures in place to prevent any possible outbreak. Thermal scanners have been installed at Gate No. 4 and an isolation ward has been made functional at PPT Hospital.

The state government has put medical teams on the alert at ports and airports said Health Minister Naba Das.