Qatar has placed a temporary ban on travellers from 14 countries including India from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Besides India, the ban covers China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

This has been done to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government announced.

Qatar Airways on Sunday said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had travelled on one of its flights to Kochi tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Five people from Kerala, including three with recent travel history to Italy, had taken a Qatar Airways flight (QR 126) from Venice to Doha and later boarded the flight (QR 154) from Doha to Kochi. They arrived in Kochi on March 1.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 43 cases of Coronavirus in India, with the latest being four cases – one each from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Kerala

The new Kerala case is of a three-year-old child from Kerala who had arrived in Kochi on March 7 from Italy with his parents. Kerala now has nine cases of COVID-19 of which the first three have recovered and discharged from hospital.

However, no deaths have been reported from India so far.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus has surged above 3,500 and the virus has infected almost 105,000 in 100 countries and territories.