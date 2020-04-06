UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday was admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after announcing that he had tested positive for the virus.

The number of confirmed cases in India crossed the 4,000-mark to stand at 4,067 and 109 deaths have been reported across the country. According to Health Ministry, the current rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases is 4.1 days, but it would have been 7.4 days if the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had not happened in Delhi last month.

Globally, nearly 70,000 people have died, and over 1.25 million have been tested positive.

Meanwhile, Japan is expected to declare a state of emergency that may go into effect by Tuesday. The Guardian reports, Under a law revised in March to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a “grave danger” to lives and if its rapid spread could have a huge impact on the economy.

US President Donald Trump said the US government had ordered 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria for which testing for its use to treat coronavirus is still under way. The drug has potentially harmful side effects. Personal protective gear is also being airlifted to US affected states, including millions of masks, gloves, and sterile gowns.

The United Nations’ biodiversity chief called for a global ban on wildlife wet markets such as the one in Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the starting point of the coronavirus outbreak, to prevent future pandemics.