The death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 114 on Tuesday while the total number of infections soared to 4,421, including the 325 who have recovered. The health ministry has maintained that 1,495 of the total cases reported in India so far were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Globally, the death toll has risen to 74,679 and the number of infections at 1,346,299, according to the data by John Hopkins.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, was moved to intensive care unit on Monday evening after his condition worsened. US President in reaction to this news said, “I found him to be a fantastic person, a fantastic warm strong smart guy. He loves his country, you see that. He fought like hell for his country. But intensive care is big stuff, really big stuff.”

The British foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, will run the country’s coronavirus response in Johnson’s absence, reports The Guardian.

Meanwhile China, where the virus was first reported, saw no new deaths from the virus for the first time since January when it first started releasing the data on the pandemic.