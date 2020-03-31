India reported a total of 1251 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The government maintains there is no community transmission of the virus but is studying emerging hotspots, where there are several clusters of cases, where they will follow “rigorous surveillance”.

The 10 hotspots identified include Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

Meanwhile, the World Bank on Monday warned, the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout could cause China’s growth to come to a standstill while driving 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty.

The pandemic is causing “an unprecedented global shock, which could bring growth to a halt and could increase poverty across the region,” said Aaditya Mattoo, World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific, reported The Guardian.

Even in the best-case scenario, the region will see a sharp drop in growth, with China’s expansion slowing to 2.3% from 6.1% in 2019, according to a report on the pandemic’s impact on the region.

The death toll in United States reached 3,000 on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the US is almost double those in China. However, Tuesday marks a week of no new cases reported in Wuhan city, China, where the outbreak first emerged.