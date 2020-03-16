India witnessed the highest jump in the cases of Coronavirus on Sunday with 26 new cases reported including 17 foreign nationals. The Ministry of Health says 13 people have recovered so far and two people have died.

Of the new cases, 18 were reported from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 3 from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. At 32, Maharashtra has now overtaken Kerala (22) as the state with the highest number of cases.

The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.

The death toll due to new coronavirus has shot up sharply in Italy, which has now become the country worst affected by the virus outbreak after China. Iran, too, faces heightened risk as the total death toll in the country has crossed 700 while there are close to 14,000 confirmed cases.