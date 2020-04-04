India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day jump with 601 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,902 including 68 deaths.

This explosion of COVID-19 cases has been attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at the Makaz Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, in which over 2000 foreign and thousands of indigenous preachers attended.

Meanwhile, the Centre has identified 14 hotspots across the country, where the maximum number of cases are detected. Dilshad Garden, Nizamuddin, Noida, Bhilwara, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Ladakh and Yavatmal are listed as COVID-19 hotspots.

Delhi on Friday reported a total of 394 positive cases of Coronavirus with a rise of 91 cases in 24 hours. Of the total cases, 259 people had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens of the nation to switch off lights in their houses and light candles or diyas on April 5 at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

The PM termed it as an attempt to show coronavirus, the strength of Indian unity and ‘light’.

The novel Coronavirus has infected almost 1.1 million people and killed more than 59,000 worldwide, according to latest figures by the Johns Hopkins University infecions tracker.

The United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.

The World Bank has approved $1.9 billion in aid for 25 countries. The largest chunk of this – $1 billion – will come to India and should be used for “better screening, contact tracing and laboratory diagnostics, (buying) personal protective equipment and setting up new isolation wards”, the global financial institution has said. Other South Asian countries to receive aid include Pakistan ($200 million), Afghanistan ($100 million) and Sri Lanka ($128.6 million).