As many as 24,506 people have contracted the novel Coronavirus infection and 775 patients have died in India till Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total number, 18,668 are active cases while 5,063 have been cured.

1,429 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Government data.

The rise in the number of cases come even as India is under an extended period of lockdown till May 3.

However, according to the Health Ministry, the doubling rate of virus-infected patients has improved to 10 days, from 7.5 days reported earlier this week, suggesting that the lockdown has been effective. It further sttaed that the share of recovered patients is 20.57 per cent of the total active cases, which is considered to be the highest.

The government has claimed that the cases could have exceeded over 8 lakh by now if the lockdown would not have been imposed.

Meanwhile, In a reprieve to public at large, the Government in a late night order allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas. However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.

The shops will be allowed, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions. However, the exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas.

Meanwhile, Muslims in India began fasting for Ramzan from today as the moon was sighted Friday evening. The holy month comes amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown forcing believers to stay at home and offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu extended Ramzan greetings, hoping that the people achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against coronavirus and create a healthier planet. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished the people.

The Coronavirus pandemic that started from Wuhan City in China in November, 2019 has so far killed more than 195,000 people across the world and infected more than 27 lakh.

The United States accounts for over one-fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths. More than 9.2 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and the fatalities count has surpassed 51,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

However, the daily US coronavirus death toll went down sharply in past 24 hours to 1,258, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a safety communication regarding the known side effects of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine touted by President Donald Trump for treating coronavirus. The side effects include serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems.

The World Health Organization (WHO), together with a group of global partners, has launched a groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate both the development and equitable access to new essential technologies for Coronavirus.

At a virtual conference on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other global leaders made an unprecedented commitment to work together to accelerate the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for COVID-19.