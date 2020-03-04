Following the detection of fresh cases of Coronavirus in Noida, Jaipur, and Agra the health officials have been put on an alert across the region.

The health officials have received instructions from the Chief Secretary of UP Rajendra Tiwari in view of the possible threat of the deadly Coronavirus and have been put on high alert to deal with the possibilities of the virus-related cases in the region.

Chief medical officer Dr Rajkumar told that a team of three doctors was sent to check preparedness to deal with the situation in the region. The team included Jt Director Dr HK Agarwal, Dr Pankaj Saxena and divisional surveillance officer of Meerut and Saharanpur divisions Dr Ashok Taliyan. They visited different government CHCs, Hospitals Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar districts in the past two days and examined the preparations made there so far by the health officials.

Also, instructions have been given to Meerut Medical College, Subharti Medical College and Mulayam Singh Yadav Medical College to create isolation ward of at least four beds at their respective hospitals.

All community health centres and private nursing homes across the district have also been instructed to create isolation wards, said the CMO adding that three health centers have already created the isolation wards while others would be doing it soon. “We are getting prepared for every situation,” he claimed.

Dr Rajkumar further said, “We are alert and keeping a watch. 97 persons who arrived in the district from China, Italy and Singapore were kept under 28-day observation. Though84 of them showed no symptoms of the virus, 13 persons out of which 11 travelled from China and 1 each from Italy and Singapore are still under observation.”