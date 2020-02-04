In view of the rapid spread of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that has so far killed 425 people, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

The government has also banned all India-bound airlines from boarding any passengers from China.

In a letter issued by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Kolkata, the government said: “All airlines are informed not to take on board any passenger from China, including Chinese or other foreign nationals who may be holding valid (electronic travel authority) ETA/e-visa to board their aircraft for any destination in India.”

The implementation of the order “starts with immediate effect and shall remain in force till further notice”, the letter said.

The notice was signed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Kolkata.

The Indian Embassy announced that “existing visas (both regular and e-visas) are no longer valid” and has asked applicants in China to apply afresh.

“It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact the Indian Embassy in Beijing ([email protected]) or the Consulates in Shanghai ([email protected]) and Guangzhou ([email protected]) to apply afresh for an Indian visa,” the embassy said in a tweet.

It said the Embassy and Indian Consulates have been receiving several queries from Chinese citizens as well as other foreign nationals, who are based out of China or visited China in the last two weeks, as to whether they can use their valid single/multiple entry visas to travel to India.

It further asked all those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India: +91-11-23978046 and email: [email protected]

The decision comes two days after around 650 Indians who had signed consent forms for evacuation by the government were brought back from China. All of them are undergoing a 14-day quarantine process at a medical camp near Delhi at the moment.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The death toll in China’s coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday and the number of those infected with the deadly disease rose to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India.

Three people who returned to Kerala from China have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus pneumonia.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a fresh travel advisory urging people to refrain from visiting China amid concerns over the rapidly increasing death toll in the novel Coronavirus.