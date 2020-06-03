The total number of coronavirus infections in India reached 2,07,615 on Wednesday. Out of which 1,01,497 are active cases and 1,00,302 cases have been cured/ discharged. The death toll due to the virus reached 5,815 in the country.

With 72,300 cases of COVID-19 Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in the country. However, The Indian Express reports, for the first time in nearly two months, the growth rate of infections in Maharashtra has slowed to fall below that of the country as a whole. The seven-day compounded daily growth rate (CDGR) for Maharashtra has remained below the national average for three consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, authorities evacuated nearly 150 coronavirus patients from a recently built field hospital to a facility with a concrete roof as a precautionary measure, as Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, the first such storm to occur in the city in more than 70 years.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Tuesday, one in every two COVID-19 deaths in India has been of senior citizens who constitute 10 per cent of the total population, while 73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the country are of people with comorbidities.

The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said.

India is currently on the 7th spot on the global list of countries worst-hit by Covid-19. Globally, 6,378,237 cases have been reported, while 3,80,251 people have succumbed to the infection. The United States continues to be the worst-affected nation with 1,831,821 cases and 1,06,180 deaths.