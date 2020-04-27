With 80 more persons testing coronavirus positive, Andhra Pradesh’s tally had climbed up to 1,177 by Monday morning, officials said.

While 81 new cases were reported on Sunday, 61, 62, 81, and 52 cases were reported on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, and Wednesday respectively.

Incidentally, the high numbers of positive cases is coinciding with scaled-up testing in the state. Since Wednesday, the state has been conducting not less than 6,000 tests every day. On Sunday too, 6,517 samples were tested across the state.

Kurnool district, with 292 cases, continues to lead in the number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh. Vizianagaram district remains the only coronavirus-free district in the state.

With no deaths reported in Andhra for the second day in a row, the death toll remains 31. So far, 235 persons have recovered from coronavirus infection and since discharged from hospitals. Thus, 911 active cases remain in Andhra Pradesh.

As per a media bulletin released by the state Nodal Officer on Monday, a majority of new cases were reported from Krishna district — 33 in the past 24 hours.

Guntur district reported 23 cases, Kurnool district 13 cases, and Nellore, West Godavari and Srikakulam districts 7, 3, and 1 case respectively.

For the third day in a row, Krishna district reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. The district’s tally of 210 cases ranks behind Guntur district with 237 cases.