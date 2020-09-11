With rapid increase in coronavirus cases and high death rate in Uttarakhand, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government faces a more challenging situation now.

In a grim development underlining the gravity of the situation in the state due to the Covid pandemic, the wife of an Officer on Special Duty to Uttarakhand Chief Minister lost her life due to the coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

Varsha Bhatt, wife of Urbadutt Bhatt, died of Covid in a private hospital in Dehradun late on Wednesday night.

Uttarakhand registered the highest Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, when 1,061 persons were tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the hill state. With this there are a total of 8,500 active cases in the hill state.

Out of 27,211 positive cases found so far, 18,262 patients have recovered. With 372 deaths, the pandemic continues to create panic among the public.

Dehradun with 6,116 cases remains the number one hotspot of Covid-19 in Uttarakhand, followed by Haridwar (5832 cases), Udham Singh Nagar (4948) and Nainital (3577). Among the hill districts, Tehri has recorded 1611 cases.

Currently, there are 262 containment zones in Uttarakhand.

Even the controversial Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranab Champion was tested positive and he is presently in isolation at his residence in Dehradun.

Though Uttarakhand has a high recovery rate (67.11%) but in September the situation has turned alarming.