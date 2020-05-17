Recording the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients,the Coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday. Out of these, 53,649 are active cases, while 34,109 have been cured. The death toll due to the infection stands at 2,872.

Four states, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have recorded the highest number of cases in India and also reported the biggest surge in COVID-19 count in the last 24 hours.

As the third phase of a nationwide lockdown ends on Sunday, the Centre is now considering a more relaxed post-May 17 strategy. Some states, including Assam, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Punjab have recommended an extension of the lockdown till May 31 to contain the virus, while others including Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka have suggested a gradual easing of restrictions keeping the plunging economy in mind.

India will enter into the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18 but with a different set of rules and guidelines as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 11.

Globally, over 4.6 million have been infected with the virus, while over 311,827 have died so far, with the most number of fatalities from the United States, followed by the UK and Italy.